ATHENS, June 28 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will summon an urgent meeting of his cabinet at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Sunday, state TV reported without giving further details.

Greece has said it may impose capital controls and keep its banks shut on Monday after creditors refused to extend the country's bailout.

A meeting of the country's Financial Stability Council was under way to discuss the situation in the country's banking system. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Matthias Williams)