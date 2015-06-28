FOREX-Dollar weighed by Xi-Trump summit nerves, geopolitical worries
* Dollar index dragged back down after popping to 3-week high
ATHENS, June 28 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will summon an urgent meeting of his cabinet at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Sunday, state TV reported without giving further details.
Greece has said it may impose capital controls and keep its banks shut on Monday after creditors refused to extend the country's bailout.
A meeting of the country's Financial Stability Council was under way to discuss the situation in the country's banking system. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Matthias Williams)
* Dollar index dragged back down after popping to 3-week high
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was considering packaging a $1 trillion infrastructure plan with either healthcare or tax reform legislation as an incentive to get support from lawmakers, especially Democrats.
* Dark-horse candidates include Abe former aide Honda (Updates with additional graphic link)