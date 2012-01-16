BRUSSELS Jan 16 Introducing clauses to force losses on holders of Greek bonds by making a debt restructuring agreed by a majority binding for all holders would not in itself trigger a payout of insurance against default, senior euro zone officials said on Monday.

Activating the clauses, however, may well trigger such payouts by being designated a so-called credit event.

One senior official with knowledge of the talks between Greece and private bondholders on a restructuring needed to pave the way for a second international financing package for Athens said retroactively introducing such clauses meant a deal could be done with the consent of just a majority of bondholders.

"Our legal advice says that doing that would not trigger such a credit event," the official said.

The official added that introducing so-called collective action clauses (CACs) would help win support for a Greek debt restructuring from hedge funds, which are currently holding out in the hope of making bigger profits.

Under International Swaps and Derivatives Association definitions, the mere inclusion of a CAC would not trigger a credit event - forcing insurance payments - but the use of it could because its effect would be to bind all holders of the relevant debt.

Any final decision on whether a credit event has occurred rests with the ISDA determinations committee. For more on how ISDA decides if a credit event has taken place, see:

Some hedge funds hope that introducing CACs would trigger a credit event, meaning they would get paid in full for their Greek bonds from the credit default swap contracts (CDSs) they bought to insure against a Greek default.

If not from CDSs, the hedge funds hope that by staying out of a restructuring deal, which envisages a 50 percent reduction of Greek debt held privately, they would get paid in full on Greek bonds maturing in March from the second bailout granted to Athens by euro zone governments.

The sum of individual net exposures to Greek sovereign CDS - the maximum amount of money that could change hands after a credit event - is relatively small at $3.34 billion, according to data from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation.

In the event of a 50 percent writedown a total of $1.67 billion would be paid out, with much of this exposure already believed to be collateralised.

The official said that despite the relatively small amounts of money involved, the euro zone was still reluctant to see default insurance paid out on Greece.

"The outstanding amount of CDSs for Greece is indeed relatively small but it is also a market that is extremely intransparent," the official said.

He said the main concern in the European Union was to avoid any credit event spreading elsewhere in the euro zone. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)