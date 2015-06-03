ATHENS, June 3 A teleconference of euro zone
deputy finance ministers to discuss Greece scheduled for
Wednesday has been postponed to Thursday evening, the Athens
News Agency reported, citing euro zone sources.
Athens and its international creditors are racing to reach
an agreement on a package of reforms that will unlock further
bailout aid.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will visit Brussels
later on Wednesday, where he is expected to hear the terms of
the plan drawn up this week at a meeting of European, ECB and
IMF officials.
