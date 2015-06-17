ATHENS, June 17 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras spoke with European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker on Wednesday as efforts continued to break a deadlock
between the leftist government in Athens and its lenders, a
Greek official said.
The official gave no details of the call, which came a day
after Juncker accused Tsipras of giving the Greek people a
distorted account of the lenders' demands following the
breakdown of talks between the two sides on Sunday.
Eurozone finance ministers are due to meet in Luxembourg on
Thursday but hopes of a breakthrough at the meeting have faded
with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis telling reporters
in Paris that an agreement between heads of state and government
would be needed for a deal.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by James Mackenzie)