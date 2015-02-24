Feb 24 Euro zone finance ministers will hold a teleconference call on Greece's reform plans and a four-month extension of its bailout from 1300 GMT on Monday, Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

Dijsselbloem tweeted the start time after Athens sent him a letter late on Monday setting out in broad terms measures the new Greek government plans to implement by July, offering assurances it will not deviate from fiscal targets or roll back past reforms.

(Reporting by Mike Peacock)