BRUSSELS May 6 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
discussed the need for reforms to Greece's pension system during
a phone call on Wednesday to assess progress in debt talks, both
sides said.
Juncker and Tsipras "discussed the importance of reforms to
modernise the pension system so that it is fair, fiscally
sustainable and effective in averting old-age poverty," a joint
statement from Greece and the European Commission said.
"They also discussed the need for wage developments and
labour market institutions to be supportive of job creation,
competitiveness and social cohesion ... They concurred on the
role of a modern and effective collective bargaining system,"
the statement said, adding that "constructive talks" should
continue between Greece and its creditors.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis)