ATHENS, June 27 The Greek people should remain
calm as banks will not close their doors, the leader of the
government's junior coalition party said on Saturday, amid
worries the country could be forced to implement capital
controls.
"Citizens should not be scared - there is no blackmail,"
Panos Kammenos told local television. "The banks won't shut, the
ATMs will (have cash). All this is exaggeration."
Kammenos, who is also the defence minister, said that a
pending referendum on Greece's negotiations with its
international creditors will not put its future in the European
Union at risk.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called a referendum on
austerity demands from foreign creditors on Saturday, rejecting
an "ultimatum" from lenders.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; writing by Matthias Williams)