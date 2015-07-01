LONDON, July 1 Greece and its creditors would
both benefit from reaching a deal as soon as possible, Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday, after earlier
warning of the dangers posed by Greece's deepening debt crisis.
"It is in the best interests of all the parties to come to
an agreement ... (and) we would just encourage them to move to
conclusion as quickly as possible," Carney said in an interview
with Sky News.
Carney, who earlier presented the central bank's half-yearly
assessment of financial risks, also said he backed the European
Central Bank's handling of the debt crisis, which has come under
fire both in Greece and in Germany.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Estelle Shirbon; editing by
Stephen Addison)