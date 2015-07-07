(Refiled to change media identifying slug)
* Cartoon lampooning government draws hostility
* Ruling Syriza party denies involvement
* Cartoonist is recluse whose real name is unknown
* Worries as old abuses not stamped out
By Dina Kyriakidou
ATHENS, July 7 One of Greece's most popular
cartoonists has pulled down his Facebook page after what
appeared to be a concerted attack by pro-government cyber
bullies.
A cartoon published by Arkas last month seemed anodyne
enough: a newscaster saying "I have complete trust in the
government. It has its feet firmly planted in the clouds."
But in Greece's polarised political climate, this prompted
an avalanche of hostile messages. "You exposed yourself
irreparably. It will be on your head, you'll see," said one.
The ruling leftist Syriza party, which came to power in
January promising to end austerity and stand up to international
lenders, denied it was involved.
"Not only we had nothing to do with this but we protested
the attack," said Syriza spokeswoman Rania Svingou, adding the
party's cyber team had issued a statement supporting the artist.
Such incidents however reveal a new political culture, said
Yannis Ktistakis, a professor of human rights at the University
of Rodopi in northern Greece.
"These are not just attacks by frustrated unemployed
people," he said. "The climate has deteriorated."
As Greece faces economic catastrophe, its people fed up with
the sacrifices needed to stay in the euro, a referendum on
Sunday split the country, with the government firmly behind the
vote to reject more austerity.
About 50 protesters recently stormed an Athens Bar
Association meeting which was debating the legality of the
referendum. They shouted, gestured and made threats, said
association president Vasilis Alexandris.
"Despite the profanities and the psychological violence, we
voted that the referendum was of questionable legality," he
said. "They screamed: 'We are building gallows for you'."
Arkas, a recluse whose real name is unknown, did not respond
to requests for comment. But he posted that he was "painfully
surprised" to have caused such a heated reaction after poking
fun at "religion, family and sometimes country, the three holy
pylons of the conservative right" without incident for many
years.
"There was an uproar of negative comments, some more
appropriate to the age of homo erectus," he wrote.
PHILOSOPHICAL ANIMALS
Arkas emerged in the 1980s with cartoons of philosophical
animals, such a depressed rooster and a melodramatic circus
lion, who come up with lines such as: "Democracy is four wolves
and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner."
A shy man who never shows up at the papers that publish him,
he has avoided publicity for decades. He is rumoured to be a
psychiatrist or possibly a university professor and there are no
published pictures of him.
The cyber attack prompted support from fans who grew up with
his cartoons and urged him to continue his work.
"This just shows what sense of humour Syriza has," posted
John Avlakiotis.
And Aristotelis Vathis wrote: "For some, democracy only
allows satirizing the other side. Democracy was born in Greece
and it looks like it's dying here."
The first leftists to rule modern Greece, Syriza raised
hopes of ending the corruption widely blamed for plunging Greece
into economic crisis.
For decades, political life was dominated by families with
close ties to the country's economic elite. State sector jobs
and contracts went to political friends, while powerful Greek
oligarchs controlled much of the media.
Syriza politicians say they have had little time to tackle
such problems while handling the financial crisis, and deny
accusations of sowing discord.
Critics say the government, many of whose members hail from
the pro-Soviet KKE communist party, has deepened divisions in a
society traditionally split between left and right and embraced
some of the bad practices of the past.
"On a daily basis, there are so many arbitrary abuses. In
another time, society and political parties would have
revolted," said Christina Poulidou, a commentator for the
Protagon news site.
In one case, the partner of a senior Syriza politician was
appointed head of the public water company.
In another, a judge who wrote to European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker to express support for the Syriza
government was made head of the supreme court, contrary to a
tradition of appointing by seniority.
After the cyber attack, Arkas posted another cartoon. His
newscaster says: "According to reliable sources, the government
has this last negotiating card to play with its lenders: 'What
are you going to do with it? You can't take it with you'."
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Editing by Giles Elgood)