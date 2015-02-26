ATHENS Feb 26 Greece's economy is expected to
grow this year but faces risks from the government's ability to
fulfill a deal with the euro zone and reform fatigue, central
bank governor Yannis Stournaras said in his annual report
published on Thursday.
Saying this month's decision by the euro zone to grant
Greece a loan extension averted "dire consequences" for the
economy, Stournaras urged the government to pursue structural
reforms and quickly conclude a final agreement with creditors.
"We must pursue the negotiations in a spirit of cooperation
and trust and promptly conclude a mutually beneficial final
agreement with our partners," Stournaras said in his speech.
Greek banks were well-capitalised but faced the twin
challenges of a high level of bad loans and "considerable
strain" on liquidity in the last few months and still have no
access to money markets, Stournaras said.
He urged Greece to fulfill its agreement with the euro zone
so that the European Central Bank would resume funding access
for Greek banks that was cut off earlier this month.
(Reporting by Deepa Babington and Karolina Tagaris)