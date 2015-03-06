ATHENS, March 6 Greece's central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Friday that the country's banks are sufficiently recapitalised and face no problem with deposit outflows.

"There is full support for Greek banks (from the ECB), there is absolutely no danger," Stournaras told reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to brief him on the ECB's decisions a day earlier in Cyprus.

"Greek banks are adequately capitalised, their liquidity is assured and there is no problem with deposits," he said.

Stournaras added that it was important that the upcoming Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday is "successful".

"The government assured me that it is working feverishly ... so that there will be success in the next Eurogroup," he said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Renee Maltezou)