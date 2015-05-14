ATHENS May 14 Greece's government respects the
independence of the central bank, the government spokesman said
on Thursday, after a senior minister criticized central bank
chief Yannis Stournaras for his role in winding down a small
bank.
"The Greek government respects the Bank of Greece's
independence and ... seeks to have the best possible cooperation
for the interests of the country and banking system," Gabriel
Sakellaridis told a news conference.
Stournaras's relations with Greece's new leftist government
have come under scrutiny in recent days. Energy Minister
Panagiotis Lafazanis this week was quoted as saying Stournaras's
role in winding down ATEbank - a small lender that gave loans to
farmers - in 2012 was a "scandal".
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by
Deepa Babington)