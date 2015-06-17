ATHENS, June 17 The Greek central bank warned on
Wednesday that the country would be put on a "painful course"
towards default and exiting the euro zone if the government and
its international creditors failed to reach an agreement on an
aid-for-reforms deal.
It also said the country's economic slowdown was likely to
accelerate in the second quarter of this year, and that the
ongoing crisis had prompted an outflow of deposits of about 30
billion euros ($33.84 billion) from Greek lenders between
October and April.
"Failure to reach an agreement would ... mark the beginning
of a painful course that would lead initially to a Greek default
and ultimately to the country's exit from the euro area and,
most likely, from the European Union," the Bank of Greece said
in a report.
"Striking an agreement with our partners is a historical
imperative that we cannot afford to ignore."
