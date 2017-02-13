ATHENS Feb 13 Greece's central bank chief urged Athens and its foreign lenders on Monday to complete the country's bailout review by the end of February, saying further delays would undermine the economy's expected recovery this year.

"Bailout review talks are at a very critical phase. The economy's positive momentum must be assured by the swift conclusion of the review," Yannis Stournaras told parliament's economic affairs committee.

"Conditions could be much worse later, it may be too late," he said, urging both Greece and its lenders to make concessions and conclude the talks by the end of the month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Renee Maltezou)