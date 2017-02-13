ATHENS Feb 13 Greece's central bank chief urged
Athens and its foreign lenders on Monday to complete the
country's bailout review by the end of February, saying further
delays would undermine the economy's expected recovery this
year.
"Bailout review talks are at a very critical phase. The
economy's positive momentum must be assured by the swift
conclusion of the review," Yannis Stournaras told parliament's
economic affairs committee.
"Conditions could be much worse later, it may be too late,"
he said, urging both Greece and its lenders to make concessions
and conclude the talks by the end of the month.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Renee Maltezou)