ATHENS, June 30 Greece's central bank on Friday
cut its growth projections for the crisis-hit country to 1.6
percent this year on the back of delays in concluding a reform
review by lenders for bailout funds.
It had previously forecast that Greece could attain growth
of 2.5 percent this year. In its monetary policy report, the
Bank of Greece also said the medium term growth outlook remained
favourable but was conditional "on the continued smooth
implementation of reforms."
The Bank of Greece urged the country's European lenders to
further specify the debt relief measures to be implemented in
2018. It warned that should that drag on, Greece may need a new
bailout after its current programme ends in 2018.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Renee Maltezou)