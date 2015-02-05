UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS Feb 5 The European Central Bank's move to stop accepting Greek bank's sub-investment grade collateral for funding will not threaten the banking system, a Greek central bank official said on Thursday.
"The ECB's decision will not have an impact on the stability and liquidity of the country's banking system," the Bank of Greece official who declined to be named told Reuters. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February