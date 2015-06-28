ATHENS, June 28 Greece's central bank on Sunday denied that Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras had threatened to resign if the government refuses to apply capital controls on banks.

An official at the central bank telephoned Reuters to dismiss speculation which appeared on a number of Twitter accounts.

"We categorically deny that Governor Stournaras threatened to resign," the official said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)