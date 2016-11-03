ATHENS Nov 3 Greece's European partners must
urgently outline debt relief measures to help boost Greece's
economic recovery and facilitate the country's return to
financial markets in 2018, central bank governor Yannis
Stournaras said on Thursday.
Speaking at a conference in Athens, Stournaras added that
Athens must step up the pace of reforms and privatisations as
agreed with its foreign creditors, and tackle the issue of
non-performing loans to attract investment.
"Urgent action is warranted on the specification and
quantification of the foreseen debt relief measures," he said.
"This will enhance the credibility and acceptance of the
policies pursued, thereby helping to further consolidate
confidence, strengthen economic recovery, lower the tax burden
and facilitate the return to financial markets after the end of
the programme."
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou;
Writing by Renee Maltezou)