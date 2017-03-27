ATHENS, March 27 Delays in concluding Greece's bailout review risk dislodging growth forecasts this year, Greek central bank governor Yannis Stournaras said on Monday.

"This delay creates uncertainty," Stournaras said. "It has started to have an adverse effect on all indicators of the economy for some months now, putting in doubt all targets, without exception, of the coming year."

Greek economic growth was flat last year. The government expects a return to strong growth this year, at 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)