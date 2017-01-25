ATHENS Jan 25 Greece and its foreign lenders
must show "realism and flexibility" in order to swiftly complete
a review of Greece's bailout, Greek Central Bank Governor Yannis
Stournaras said on Wednesday.
The review has dragged on for months by disagreements on
labour reforms and fiscal targets and a rapid conclusion would
"strengthen the forecast for Greek economic growth from 2017
onwards," Stournaras told a conference, according to a
transcript of his speech.
Euro zone officials have ruled out reaching a deal on the
review at a Eurogroup meeting on Thursday but a euro zone
official said on Wednesday creditors could approve its
completion in February.
