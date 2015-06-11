BRUSSELS, June 11 Greece and its creditors could
reach a deal in their cash-for-reforms talks next week, in time
for the next meeting of euro zone finance ministers, the
Eurogroup, on June 18, a senior EU official told Reuters on
Thursday.
Talks between Greece and the institutions -- the
International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the
European Commission -- would continue on Thursday with a focus
on Greek pension reforms, value added tax rates and primary
surplus targets, officials familiar with the talks said.
"All that and more will be on the table. I don't think there
will be a breakthrough yet today, but I think there is a good
chance that next week will bring an agreement that can be
endorsed by the Eurogroup," the senior official said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)