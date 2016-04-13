ATHENS, April 13 Chinese shipping conglomerate
COSCO is in advanced talks with Greek real estate
developer Grivalia and logistics provider PAEGAE,
about jointly bidding to build and operate a rail freight
terminal near Athens, a Greek newspaper reported.
Greece has launched a tender for the 250 million euro ($283
mln) project to build the terminal at Thriasio near Athens,
which would have access to the country's railway network and its
biggest port at Piraeus.
COSCO's shipping unit China COSCO Shipping last
week signed a deal to buy a 67 percent stake in Piraeus Port
, a move which fits with the group's plan to build a
European transhipment hub.
PAEGAE is owned by National Bank, Greece's
second-biggest lender.
Greek newspaper Kathimerini said on Wednesday that officials
from PAEGAE, COSCO and Grivalia had met in recent weeks to
discuss the issue.
"There is nothing to be announced," a senior official at
National Bank told Reuters on condition of anonymity when asked
about the report.
Grivalia was not immediately available for comment.
A Greek government official has told Reuters that COSCO was
among investors that were expected to make an offer for
Thriasio. Binding bids for the project are due by May 31.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)