BRIEF-Altisource Residential Corp announces agreement to acquire single family rental homes
* Announces agreement to acquire up to 3,500 single family rental homes; completes initial closing of 757 stabilized rental properties
(Adds dropped letter from headline)
ATHENS Feb 19 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday that he believed Greece could be a significant commercial gateway for China into Europe.
Speaking aboard a Chinese warship visiting the Greek port of Piraeus, Tsipras welcomed China's existing investments in his country.
China's COSCO manages part of Piraeus docks but the government of Tsipras, a radical left-winger, has halted privatisation of the port which had been agreed with the country's EU/IMF creditors.
"We give special importance to the existing Chinese investments in Greece including the important activities of COSCO at Piraeus Port," he said while visiting the warship.
The government halted the sale of its two biggest ports, Piraeus and Thessaloniki.
Under a privatisation scheme last year, COSCO had been shortlisted, along with four other suitors, as a potential buyer of a stake of 67 percent in the Piraeus port. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Karolina Tagaris; editing by David Stamp)
* Announces agreement to acquire up to 3,500 single family rental homes; completes initial closing of 757 stabilized rental properties
(Updates with official prices) By Jan Harvey LONDON, March 31 Copper fell more than 1 percent on Friday as the end of a strike at Peru's biggest copper mine dampened supply fears that had driven the metal higher this quarter, though upbeat data from major consumer China lent support. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde facility will resume work on Friday after voting to end a near three-week strike that had halved output, the union said late on Thursday. Th