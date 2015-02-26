ATHENS Feb 26 Dozens of black-clad protesters
clashed with riot police in central Athens on Thursday, smashing
shop windows, throwing petrol bombs and burning cars after an
anti-government march, the first since the leftist Syriza party
took power a month ago.
Around 450 far-left protesters took to the streets of Athens
against the newly elected left-right coalition government of
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, which agreed a deal with EU
partners last week to extend an aid programme to Athens.
The deal has triggered dissent within Tsipras' own party and
accusations by some on the hard left that the government is
going back on pre-election promises, including to end a
much-hated 240 billion euro EU/IMF bailout programme.
After the march, about 50 anti-establishment protesters
wearing hoods hurled petrol bombs and stones at police in
Athens' central Exarchia district, a Bohemian quarter known as a
haunt for artists and left-wing intellectuals.
A small number of shop windows and bus stops were also
smashed or damaged during the violence.
The incidents, albeit on a small scale, mark the first
public disorder against the leftist government, which was
elected on Jan 25 on a promise to write off a chunk of the
country's debt and end painful austerity which has helped push
one in four Greeks out of work.
