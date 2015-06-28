ATHENS, June 28 The Greek financial stability council has recommended keeping Greek banks shut for the next six working days, a source with knowledge of the decision said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras earlier announced a bank holiday and capital controls after Greeks responded to his surprise call for a referendum on bailout terms by pulling money out of banks.

"Yes, the recommendation was for six days," the source said.

