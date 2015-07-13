ATHENS, July 13 Greece's junior governing
coalition partner said on Monday it could not support bailout
proposals from lenders, but signalled it would remain in Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras's government.
"The agreement speaks of 50 billion euros worth of
guarantees concerning public property, of changes to the law
including the confiscation of homes... We cannot agree to that."
said Panos Kammenos, leader of the Independent Greeks party.
However he said the party would remain in the coalition with
Tsipras' leftwing Syriza party.
Tspiras already faces dissent within ranks of his own
left-wing Syriza party for agreeing, in overnight crisis talks
with EU leaders, to talks on an 86 billion euro lifeline to
stave off a financial meltdown. However pro-European opposition
parties may support the measures, ensuring they pass.
Under those agreed terms, the Greek parliament must pass a
raft of reforms by Wednesday, July 15, including increases to
Value Added Tax and pension reform.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas)