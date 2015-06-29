PARIS, June 29 European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday it was now possible that Greece may end up exiting the euro zone although this was not what the ECB wanted.

It was the most direct admission yet by a top ECB policymaker that a "Grexit" could happen after Athens decided to interrupt talks on an aid-for-reforms package and call a referendum for July 5.

