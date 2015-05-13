PARIS May 13 ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday he hoped a deal could be struck with Greece on its financial difficulties in the coming weeks.

In any case, everyone wants to keep the country in the euro zone, he said.

"Let's be clear, all those involved in the discussions want Greece to stay in the euro zone .... a Greek exit from the euro zone is not a working scenario," he told French lawmakers.

"We're hoping to reach in the coming weeks a deal with the Greek government which can be discussed by the Eurogroup," he said, referring to meetings of euro zone finance ministers.

Coeure also said that Greece's debt problem was "not an urgent problem" because fellow euro zone members were lending to Athens at low rates. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Brian Love)