Trump to nominate businessman Hagerty as Japan ambassador-White House
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, June 29 The European Commission will not make any new proposals for solving the Greece crisis on Monday, a spokeswoman said, appearing to contradict comments from EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on French radio.
Earlier, Moscovici said a deal between Greece and its creditors was "only a few centimetres away" and that Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would make proposals on next steps in the Greek crisis at midday. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Noah Barkin)
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
* GDP growth target for 2017 was set at "about 6.5%", compared with 6.5%-7.0% growth target for 2016