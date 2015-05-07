BRUSSELS May 7 Talks between Greece and its
creditors in the Brussels Group will continue over the weekend
and it is too soon to say if there will be a Eurogroup statement
on Monday, the European Commission said on Thursday.
"On the likelihood of a Eurogroup statement on Monday, I
think that since the Brussels Group will continue today,
tomorrow and during the weekend eventually, I think it will be
very premature and in any case it would be for the Eurogroup
president Mr (Jeroen) Dijsselbloem to decide, not for us,"
Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told the Commission's
daily briefing.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis)