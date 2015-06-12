BRUSSELS, June 12 The International Monetary Fund is fully engaged with Greece even though it withdrew its team from talks in Brussels, the European Commission said on Friday.

"If you read the IMF statement yesterday you will find, the last sentence, the last paragraph, they themselves say that they remain fully engaged with Greece," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)