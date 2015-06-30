BRUSSELS, June 30 Greece has not yet made any
movement in response to a last-minute bid by creditors to broker
a deal to end a deadlock over the Greek debt crisis, the
European Commission said on Tuesday.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday night and
Juncker, after speaking to the chair of euro zone finance
ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem, explained what a last-minute deal
could look like, Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told
reporters.
"This would require a move from the Greek government which
President Juncker asked (for) before midnight last night. As we
speak, this move has not yet been received, registered, and time
is now narrowing," Schinas said.
Contacts were under way with the Greek government on Tuesday
however, Schinas said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)