(Adds EU official with next week target)
BRUSSELS Feb 10 The European Union is aiming to
clinch an interim debt deal with Greece at a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers on Monday, with "low expectations" for a
breakthrough at meetings of ministers and EU leaders this week.
Euro zone finance ministers, collectively known as the
Eurogroup, meet on Wednesday and next Monday and EU leaders at a
summit, or European Council, this Thursday.
"These are the next steps but for the time being we have low
expectations that any final agreement will be tomorrow or at the
European Council," a Commission spokeswoman told a news
conference.
An EU official later said the target now was to clinch an
interim deal by Monday's scheduled meeting of the Eurogroup in
Brussels.
"This would give time for any ratification required by
national parliaments before the current EU bailout deal expires
on February 28," the official said, although cautioned against
setting "any fake deadlines".
Greece is seeking a new debt agreement with the euro zone
that will allow it to shake off much of the austerity imposed
since 2010 by international lenders. The existing package
expires at the end of February.
"Of course very intense contacts are ongoing between the
(Commission) President, (Greek) Prime Minister Tsipras and all
other players involved in the euro zone.... But up to this point
all these contacts have not been very fruitful," the Commission
spokeswoman said.
($1 = 0.8862 euros)
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop; editing
by Barbara Lewis and Anna Willard)