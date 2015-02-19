BRUSSELS Feb 19 The Greek request for a
six-month extension of its current bailout, filed by Athens on
Thursday, is a positive sign for reaching a compromise on the
financial stability of the euro zone, the European Commission
said on Thursday.
"(European Commission) President Juncker sees this letter as
a positive sign, which, in his assessment, could pave the way
for a reasonable compromise in the interest of the financial
stability in the euro area as a whole," Commission spokesman
Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing.
"The detailed assessment of the letter and the response is
now up to the Eurogroup," he said, referring to euro zone
finance ministers who meet in Brussels on the issue on Friday at
1400 GMT.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)