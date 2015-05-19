BRUSSELS May 19 Progress in talks between
Greece and its creditors on more funding is slow, the European
Commission said on Tuesday, denying the existence of a new
proposal reported by the Greek press that would give Athens cash
on more favourable terms.
Greek newspaper To Vima said on Monday the Commission had
prepared a possible compromise, proposing that creditors should
accept a lower primary surplus target from Greece in return for
tax reform and a hike in sales taxes.
The report lifted the Athens stock market, but the
Commission in Brussels and the Greek government both denied any
knowledge of such a proposal.
"More time and effort is needed to bridge the gaps on the
remaining open issues. We consider that progress is being made
albeit at a slow pace," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas
told a daily news briefing.
"We cannot confirm any paper of the kind which has been
mentioned in the Greek press. We cannot confirm the existence of
any such paper and we really don't know where that story has
come from," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)