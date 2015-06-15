(Adds more detail, background and quotes)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, June 15 Greece's creditors have already made substantial concessions in talks on new funding in exchange for reforms, the European Commission said on Monday, stating its position for the first time to correct a "misrepresentation" of facts by Athens.

Talks between Greece and its creditors broke down on Sunday because Athens did not accept the creditors' demands for deeper reforms of pensions, value-added tax (VAT) and of its administration, labour markets and industry.

Without an agreement, Athens will not get new funds and is likely to default on debt repayments at the end of the month, which might mean the country leaving the euro currency.

"The targets have already been significantly lowered... It's not a one-way street," the Commission's economic policy spokeswoman, Annika Breidthardt, said.

The package proposed to Greece by the institutions representing the EU-IMF creditors was substantial, valid and made full economic sense, she said.

"The proposals meet the needs of the Greek people, the Greek government, but also of the other 18 (euro zone) member states."

She said Greek politicians saying that the lenders demanded pension and wage cuts were not telling the truth.

"It is a gross misrepresentation of facts to say that the institutions are calling for cuts in individual pensions," Breidthardt said, noting that the Greek system was one of the most expensive in Europe and had to be changed.

"The reform is about phasing out early retirement, about prolonging the pension age, about removing incorrect incentives for early retirement and ... about making the Greek pension system financially sustainable in the long run," she said.

The lenders want Greece to save 1 percent of GDP a year with the reform. Measures proposed by Greece would reduce pension spending by 71 million euros, or 0.04 percent of GDP, she said.

The same argument was true for wages, she said.

"It is not true that the institutions are calling for new cuts in wages. They are calling for a modernisation of the wage grid of the public sector in a fiscally neutral manner and for the preservation of wage practices in the private sector in line with international best practice and also bearing in mind the very high level of unemployment in Greece.

"This does not necessarily imply wage cuts, but rather that wages should grow in line with productivity and competitiveness needs of the economy," she said.

She said the lenders also supported a modernisation of the collative wage bargaining system, as long as it was done involving independent bodies such as the OECD and International Labour Organisation.

The creditors had accepted Greece would strive for a 1 percent of GDP primary surplus this year, rather than the 3 percent of the original plan, she said, and the target would be 2 percent in 2016, down from the initial 4.5 percent set.

Greece also needed to reform its VAT system, the Commission said, which was very fragmented and had poor collection.

Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference, "If there is anything new, we would be very happy to engage as mediators in taking these talks further." (Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Louise Ireland)