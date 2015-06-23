TREASURIES-Bonds gain as fiscal stimulus seen unlikely near term
(Adds quotes, updates prices) * Bonds gain as fiscal stimulus seen delayed * Investors focusing on Washington reforms * Oil price declines lowers inflation expectations By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as investors reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to adopt a faster path in raising interest rates and any new fiscal stimulus is seen as unlikely in the near-term. President Donald Trump and Republ