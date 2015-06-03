BRUSSELS, June 4 Talks between Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras and senior EU officials made progress
and intensive negotiations on a financing deal will continue,
the European Commission said in a statement early on Thursday.
"It was a good, constructive meeting. Progress was made in
understanding each other's positions on the basis of various
proposals. It was agreed that they will meet again. Intense work
will continue," the EU executive said after Tsipras met
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the chair of euro
zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Richard Pullin)