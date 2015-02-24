BRUSSELS Feb 24 The new Greek government's reform commitments will serve as a starting point for an agreement to extend Greece's financial rescue package by four months, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"The Commission services have carefully reviewed the Greek government's reform proposals," Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said in a letter to Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

"In the view of the Commission, this list is sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a successful conclusion of the review," they said.

"The Commission looks forward to working with the new administration to elaborate what are at the moment still general commitments and transform these into clear policy actions." (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)