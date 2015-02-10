BRUSSELS Feb 10 European Commission said on
Tuesday there was no formal proposal for resolving Greece's debt
problems although talks were intensive ahead of a series of
meetings of euro zone finance ministers and EU leaders in
Brussels.
A report by news wire MNSI, citing sources, said the
European Commission would table a compromise proposal and that
according to the plan Greece should ask for a six-month period
during which it will discuss and agree with lenders all pending
issues and a post-bail-out plan.
"There is no formal proposal but talks are intensive," a
Commission spokeswoman said in response.
(Reporting By Tom Koerkemeier, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)