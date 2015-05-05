ATHENS May 5 "Serious" policy differences
between Greece's two major lenders - the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund - are preventing the country from
reaching a compromise with lenders, a Greek government official
said on Tuesday.
"Serious disagreements between the IMF and the EU are
creating obstacles and big risks in the negotiations," a Greek
government official said in a statement.
"The result is that the institutions have red lines
everywhere: pension, labour (IMF), and primary surplus
(Commission). Against this background there cannot be a
compromise. The responsibility belongs exclusively to the
institutions and their weakness in coordinating."
The comments marked the most serious escalation in rhetoric
against the lenders by Athens in recent weeks, and comes after
it offered concessions and adopted a more conciliatory public
tone in a bid to appease lenders.
Athens has been locked in talks with the EU and IMF for
weeks in a bid to secure aid in return for reforms but the talks
have failed to produce significant progress, leaving Greece on
the verge of bankruptcy.
The Greek official said the IMF was being insistent on
pension and labour reforms that Athens opposes, while the
European Commission was more leninent. The Europeans, on the
other hand, were being strict on the target for a primary budget
surplus while the IMF was less worried about that, the official
said.
The IMF also wants Greek debt to made viable through a
writeoff of debt, while the European Commission is against such
debt relief, the official said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)