ATHENS, July 31 Greece's ruling Syriza party on
Thursday backed a call from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for an
emergency party congress, as he sought to assert authority
following a revolt by hardliners on his handling of bailout
talks.
The congress would be held in September, party officials
said. The move was approved in a show of hands by Syriza's
central committee, a key decision-making body in the left wing
movement.
Greece narrowly averted an exit from the euro zone when it
struck an 11th-hour deal with lenders this month, but that cost
Tsipras the support of a quarter of his lawmakers who accuse the
party of betraying its anti-austerity roots.
