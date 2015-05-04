FRANKFURT May 4 European Central Bank Vice
President Vitor Constancio is confident Athens and its creditors
will agree a deal to avoid Greece leaving the euro zone, he told
Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad in an interview
published on Monday.
"I am also absolutely convinced that the worst-case scenario
will be avoided," he told the paper.
"Everyone acknowledges that the degree of stress and
vulnerability in the euro area has totally changed. There are no
signs of contagion," he said, referring to the effects of the
ECB's bond buying programme in mitigating concerns over Greece's
problems.
