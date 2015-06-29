(Adds quote, background)
BRUSSELS, June 29 The European Commission gave
its blessing to Greece's imposition of capital controls on
Monday, saying Athens appeared justified in temporarily
breaching EU laws on free capital movement in order to protect
its banks.
"As guardian of the Treaties and with a view to safeguarding
the integrity of the single market, the Commission has made an
immediate, preliminary assessment of the Greek measures that
introduce the controls and finds them to be, prima facie,
justified," Financial Services Commissioner Jonathan Hill said.
The EU executive could have raised legal objections to the
measures, imposed overnight as Greece faces a default on its
debt payments after talks with its creditors broke down.
However, Hill said in a statement: "In the current
circumstances, the stability of the financial and banking system
in Greece constitutes a matter of overriding public interest and
public policy that would appear to justify the imposition of
temporary restrictions on capital flows."
"Maintaining financial stability is the main and immediate
challenge for the country."
"While the imposed restrictive measures appear necessary and
proportionate at this time, the free movement of capital will
however need to be reinstated as soon as possible in the
interest of the Greek economy, the euro zone, and the European
Union's single market as a whole," the statement added.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by John Stonestreet
and Gareth Jones)