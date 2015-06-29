(Refiles fixing typo in "Commissioner")
BRUSSELS, June 29 The European Commission gave
its legal blessing to Greece's imposition of capital controls on
Monday, saying Athens appeared justified in breaching EU laws on
free capital movement in order to protect its banks.
"In the current circumstances, the stability of the
financial and banking system in Greece constitutes a matter of
overriding public interest and public policy that would appear
to justify the imposition of temporary restrictions on capital
flows," Financial Services Commissioner Jonathan Hill said in a
statement.
"Maintaining financial stability is the main and immediate
challenge for the country. While the imposed restrictive
measures appear necessary and proportionate at this time, the
free movement of capital will however need to be reinstated as
soon as possible in the interest of the Greek economy, the euro
zone, and the European Union's single market as a whole."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by John Stonestreet)