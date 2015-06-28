ATHENS, June 28 Greece's finance minister denied saying the government preferred the imposition of capital controls, saying the move would be incompatible with the concept of a monetary union, a statement from his ministry said on Sunday.

BBC Radio earlier quoted Yanis Varoufakis saying Athens would consider imposing capital controls on Sunday night in addition to closing the country's banks on Monday. (Reporting by Michele Kambas, Writing by Deepa Babington)