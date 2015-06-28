(Adds details from statement)
ATHENS, June 28 Greece's Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Sunday announced a bank holiday and capital controls
after Greeks responded to his surprise call for a referendum on
bailout terms by pulling money out of banks.
Tsipras blamed European partners and the European Central
Bank for forcing Greece's hand but said that would not halt the
plan to hold a referendum next Sunday.
"(Rejection) of the Greek government's request for a short
extension of the programme was an unprecedented act by European
standards, questioning the right of a sovereign people to
decide," Tsipras said in televised address to the nation.
"This decision led the ECB today to limit the liquidity
available to Greek banks and forced the Greek central bank to
suggest a bank holiday and restrictions on bank withdrawals."
He did not give details on how long banks would be shut or
the restriction on the movement of capital.
Tsipras also said he sent a new request for an extension of
Greece's bailout - which expires on June 30 - to leaders of euro
zone countries and the heads of the ECB, the European
Commission, the EU parliament and the EU Council.
"I am awaiting their immediate response to a fundamental
request of democracy," he said, adding that such a move could
prompt the ECB to turn on the liquidity tap again.
"One thing is clear: the refusal of a short extension, and
the attempt to nullify a democratic procedure is an act deeply
offensive and shameful for the democratic traditions of Europe.
Earlier on Sunday, the ECB froze the level of emergency
funding available to Greek banks, which have seen a surge in
withdrawals over the weekend after Tsipras called the
referendum.
Tsipras said bank deposits and wage and pension payments in
Greece remained safe and appealed to Greeks to stay calm.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Michele Kambas, Writing
by Deepa Babington; editing by Anna Willard)