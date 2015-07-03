ATHENS, July 3 Greece's top administrative court has rejected an appeal by two Greek citizens against a referendum on a bailout package from creditors, clearing the way for the plebiscite to be held as scheduled on Sunday.

"Rejected," said Nikolaos Sakellariou, the presiding judge in Greece's Council of State court. "The referendum will be held."

