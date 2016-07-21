UPDATE 1-Germany talks to banks about Frankfurt move after Brexit
* U.S., UK, Australian and Japanese banks attend (Adds detail of meeting)
ATHENS, July 21 Total credit in Greece's banking system contracted 2.2 percent year-on-year in May after a 1.8 percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece BOGr.AT data showed on Thursday.
Credit extended to the government fell 3.2 percent after decreasing by 1.2 percent in April, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined 2.0 percent after a 1.9 percent drop in April. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC Total credit -2.2 -1.8 -2.3 -2.2 -2.4 -2.4 Credit to public sector -3.2 -1.2 -3.8 -1.7 -4.3 -5.3 Credit to business, hholds -2.0 -1.9 -2.1 -2.3 -2.1 -2.0 ------------------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
LUXEMBOURG, Jan 30 The disbursement of new financial aid from euro zone creditors to Greece is linked to the participation of the International Monetary Fund in the bailout programme, the head of the bloc's bailout fund said on Monday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 German packaging group Mauser aims to raise up to $319 million from a stock market listing in New York, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.