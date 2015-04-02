ATHENS, April 2 Greece's finance ministry denied
on Thursday that Athens told its creditors it would run out cash
on April 9 during a teleconference of euro zone deputy finance
ministers this week.
Euro zone officials told Reuters earlier on Thursday that
Athens will run out of money on April 9 and appealed for more
loans before reforms on which new disbursements hinge are agreed
and implemented, but the request was rejected.
"The finance ministry categorically denies an anonymous
report by Reuters on issues which were supposedly discussed
during the Euro Working Group on April 1," the finance ministry
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou Writing by Karolina Tagaris;
Editing by Larry King)